Honda Navi Chrome And Adventure Editions to be Introduced This Year

Honda Navi is about to be refurbished and will now come in two new editions - Chrome and Adventure. The scooter's latest variants are expected to be introduced in India later in 2017.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI) showcased the Navi first at 2016 Auto Expo. As a concept the crossover was offered in three variants- Street, Adventure and off-road.

The Adventure edition will have a windscreen at the front, hand guards, a luggage box, crash guard and dual tone seat covers.

Chrome edition, which will be all black, will have additional features like head lamp protector and a crash guard, along with chrome bits on the body.