Honda Neo Sports Cafe Teased, Unveil Ahead of EICMA on November 6

Honda is set to unveil a new motorcycle on November 6, 2017, which is currently being developed under the name Project NSC and called as the Neo Sports Cafe. The unveil of Honda’s new cafe racer takes place just before the beginning of one of the world’s largest motorcycle shows – EICMA. The 2017 edition of EICMA would begin from 7th November and stay open for public until 12 November in Milan, Italy.The Neo Sports Cafe was teased in a YouTube video.While the teaser shows little about the bike, it is expected to be a sportier take on classic cafe racer style language. There is, however, a small glimpse of the front-end of the motorcycle which showcases the handlebars and the headlamps which shows that the bike could possibly get circular LED headlamps along with LED indicators. There is no official information of the bike’s mechanical features as of now.More details would be unveiled closer to its official unveil date. Watch this space for updates.