Honda Racing Lead the National Championship Standings; Riders Proceed to Round 4
After a tough last round, 44 strong Honda Racing contingent is all geared up to fight for dominance at the MMRT.
Honda One Make Race. (Photo: Honda Motorcycles)
The 2017 MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship moves into its 4th Round this weekend, and never before has the title chase been so closely fought. After a tough last round, 44 strong Honda Racing contingent is all geared up to fight for dominance at the Madras Motor Race Track across National Championship and Honda One Make Race Championship.
Elaborating on the upcoming Round 4, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This race is extremely crucial for Honda2Wheeler India team. We want to solidify our position in the championship even further. Achieving the podium finishes in the last round has been extremely encouraging for our riders. With their supreme form, they are fully charged and motivated to battle it out again. We are confident that our riders will build on the points lead and keep the winning momentum intact. With the backing of their international learning and superior race machines, this will be a race to watch out for.”
The fourth round will witness a total of 44 entries from Honda across categories.
Super Sport 165cc: Honda Racing contingent will be led by Rajiv S (Participant- 250RR ARRC Championship 2017 and Pro-Stock 165 Champion 2016) Mathana Kumar (250R- HOMR Championship 2016) and Hari Krishnan R (First Podium in Round 2 of 250R Asian-level championship 2016). With 91 points Mathana Kumar stands second on the scoreboard while team-mate Rajiv S continues to lead the scoreboard with 111 points.
Pro Stock 165cc: The grid will witness India’s top notch racing talent including Chennai boys – Mithun, Soorya, B Aravind and Anish D Shetty from Hubli. Winning four races out of 5, B Aravind leads the Pro-stock tally board with 108 points.
Stock up to 165 (Novice): Arul Kumaran, Amala Jerald and Syed Nawas to represent Honda racing spirit for the first time.
Stock up to 165cc (Girls): The category will be led by Ryhana Bee (Rehana Reya) (Winner- Honda One Make All Ladies Race- 1st Round 2017) and Shruthi N (1st runner up- Honda One Make All Ladies Race – 1st Round 2017).
