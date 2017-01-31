Honda Recalls 41,580 Units of City, Civic, Accord and Jazz Models in India

Japanese auto major Honda is recalling 41,580 units of the previous generation of Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags. The latest exercise takes the overall number of recalled vehicles, equipped with airbags manufactured by Takata, by the company to around 3 lakh in India.

The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned arm Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), announced that the latest recall will impact models which were manufactured in 2012. "HCIL will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 41,580 vehicles of the previous generation of Jazz, City, Civic and Accord as part of Honda's precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators," HCIL said in a statement.

According to the company, the recall will affect 659 units of the premium sedan Accord, 32,456 units of City, 7,265 units of Jazz and 1,200 units of Civic.

"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India. The replacement of inflators for the affected models would begin immediately and the company will communicate with customers directly," the company said.

Last year in July, HCIL had recalled 1,90,578 units of the previous generation of Accord, CR-V, Civic, City and Jazz models as part of its global exercise to rectify faulty airbags made by Takata.

Millions of vehicles have been recalled across the globe due to defective safety airbag manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp. It has affected vehicles manufacturers across brands, including BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota.