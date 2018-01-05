Honda Sales Surpass 5 Million Mark for the First Time in a Calendar Year

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has closed the calendar year 2017 with historic sales on the back of sustained demand for its two-wheelers. For the first time in its 17 years of Indian operations, Honda’s two-wheeler sales have surpassed 5 million sales mark in a single calendar year, Honda sold a total of 5,794,893 units in Jan to Dec 2017.Paralelly, Honda’s exports grew by 29% - strengthening its position as India’s 3rd largest two-wheeler exporter.Commenting on Honda’s performance in 2017 and outlook for FY’2017-18, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Looking back, 2017 was the year of disruption for the industry. Accelerated customer buying shift within segments saw scooters becoming popular in the traditionally motorcycle dominated states too. The new capacity expansion, 3 new product launches and increased network penetration in tier II and tier III markets resulted in Honda successfully breaching the 5 million sales mark for the first time in 2017. We thank all our customers for choosing a Honda, with the promise that we will keep innovating ahead of their expectations. Moving ahead, we are confident of meeting our target of 6.0 million unit sales in 2017-18.”Demonetization created a low base effect for the industry this December but the demand was visible. Honda’s December domestic sales grew by 77% from 205,158 units in 2016 to 363,226 units in 2017. Total sales grew 68% from 231,763 units in 2016 to 390,420 units in 2017.Led by Activa and the new Grazia and CLIQ, Honda’s December scooter sales grew by 57% from 151,758 units in 2016 to 238,818 units in 2017. Boosted by CB Shine, Honda’s motorcycle sales in December fast-tracked 133% from 53,400 units in 2016 to 124,408 units in 2017.In the April to December 2017 period, Honda’s total sales grew by an accelerated 20% from 3,859,175 units in 2016 to 4,645,808 units in 2017. While Honda’s domestic sales grew by 20% to 4,379,395 units, exports too surged higher by 26% to 266,413 units.