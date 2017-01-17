Honda Starts 'Wing Ride Weekends' With BROS

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) kick started the ‘Wing Ride’ weekend with the agenda to promote fun-riding in a safe way. The ride was attended by Brotherhood Riders of Superbikes (BROS). The bike ride was flagged off from Honda’s Wing World Showroom at Naraina, Delhi. A total of 55 big bike riders participated in the ride.

The event saw participation from more than 100 enthusiasts, who got a first-hand opportunity to experience the CBR 650F. Participants were also given specially designed training session on big bike riding safety by experts. The next two Wing Rides would be conducted on the 22nd and 29th January.

Participants at Honda Big Bike Weekend in Gurgaon (Image: Honda India)

Satya Yadav, Founder, Brotherhood Riders of Superbikes (BROS) said, “We are extremely happy to be associated with Honda for the first leg of Honda Wing Ride Weekends. The zeal and passion of all enthusiasts is amazing. We also appreciate the on-going efforts made by Honda in promoting fun biking culture and in educating the riders on safety.

CBR 650F is the first of Honda’s premium ‘Make-in-India’ tourer motorcycles. A middle weight sports model, featuring - sleek, sporty style, 16 valve DOHC in-line 4 cylinder, 6 gearbox engine that churns max 64kW@ 11000 rpm; can be enjoyed for wide range of users including touring and sports riding.