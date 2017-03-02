Honda Cars India will be launching their much-anticipated sub-compact SUV on March 16 2017, in India. The WR-V, which stands for ‘Winsome Runabout Vehicle’, is expected to be priced in such a way that it can compete with the likes of Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. As of now, the company has started accepting bookings for the car for a sum of Rs 21,000.

The car, which looks more mini-SUV than a crossover, could also be indirectly competing with the likes of Fiat Avventura and the Hyundai i20 Active.

The WR-V is built on the same platform as the current generation Honda City and the Honda Jazz and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is capable of delivering almost 90 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque and comes connected to a 5-speed manual transmission. There is a diesel-powered offering too in the form of a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit that is capable of delivering 99 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission setup.

From the outside, the large chrome grille is certain to catch your attention and is complimented the large angular headlamps that also get Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). There’s a large grille, faux skid plates under the front bumper and the car gets ample cladding all over along with roof rails to give it an SUV stance.

From the back, though, the car gets L-shaped LED tail lamps there’s also use of chrome all over the car. It also gets diamond cut alloy wheels.

Inside the WR-V there is a stark resemblance to the interiors of the Honda Jazz and the updated City. There is the familiar blacked out dashboard with the infotainment screen and sunroof making way inside the cabin, just like the Honda City.

What remains to be seen is how Honda prices the car at, as it is set to be going head-on with market leaders like the Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Watch this space for updates.

