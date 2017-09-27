Hyundai Commences 3rd Phase of Safe Move - Traffic Safety Campaign

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) today announced the commencement of the 3rd Phase of ‘Safe Move - Traffic Safety Campaign'. The Traffic Safety campaign is being conducted in association with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) in 150 Schools and 14 prominent malls across India.‘Safe Move’ is one of the key pillars of Hyundai Motor Group’s long-term road-safety CSR initiative across the globe. ‘Safe Move – Traffic safety Campaign in India focuses on spreading awareness about the importance of traffic safety to bring about a significant behavioural change among masses. In the current phase, ‘Safe Move – Traffic Safety campaign’ will engage children and their families innovatively through contact programs in Schools and Malls. The objective of the third Phase is to build upon the success of Phase I &II and attempts to spread awareness amongst children between age group 5-7 years and 7-16 years. The program will be implemented in association with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and Mr Shah Rukh Khan will continue to support the campaign and Hyundai’s CSR initiatives as Hyundai’s Corporate Brand ambassador.Commenting on the 3rd Phase: Mr. Y.K Koo, MD and CEO, HMIL said, “Safe Move – Traffic safety Campaign is an unique initiative in-line with our philosophy of being a caring brand. HMI is committed to safety both in cars and on-road through active endorsement of safe driving practices. We are pleased with the tremendous success of the previous phases of the campaign and aim to make Safe Move a mass movement across the country. We are confident of a huge participation from schools and families in the current phase through innovative engaging games and mass media films with our corporate brand ambassador- Mr Shahrukh Khan to make Indian roads safer.”As part of the School Contact Program, the campaign will reach out to 150 Schools in 16 Cities including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow, Ludhiana and Bhopal. Additionally, in the current phase, Safe Move will be activated in 14 leading Malls across 6 cities (Delhi NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru) through a high-impact set-up and enthralling interactive games to engage children and families.The first two phases of the program successfully reached out to over 90,000 Students and 23,000 Residents across 142 schools and 146 RWA’s respectively.