Hyundai Creta Customized, Gets Gloss Black Exterior
Stay Tuned India, an independent modification house has uploaded images of a Hyundai Creta with an all-black exterior for the stealthy look.
Modified Hyundai Creta. (Imag: Stay Tuned India)
Hyundai Creta is probably the only compact SUV in India that resembles a proper full-grown SUV. The 5-seater compact SUV is loosely designed on the lines of the bigger Hyundai Santa Fe and looks every bit stunning. Add a few custom parts, give it a nice paint job and you will get yourself a perfect recipe of a head-turning car.
The same has been done by certain Stay Tuned India, which has uploaded images of a Hyundai Creta with an all-black exterior for the stealthy look. The gloss black shade, along with few other exterior enhancements makes it stand out of the crowd. There are no images of the interiors though.
The mod-job include 17-inch gloss black rims six spoke rims, 235/55/17 Maxxis All terrain tyres, Thule transverse roof bars & box, Lightforce Auxiliary fog lamps, tinted LED-powered tail lamps, LED strips beside the fog lamps, and a towing handle. There’s also a touch of chrome.
No changes have been made to the engine and it is powered by a two diesel engines and one petrol motor. The Creta petrol is powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT unit producing 123 PS of power with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The diesel engines are the 90 PS 1.4-litre U2 CRDi engine that is paired with a 6-speed MT and the 128 PS 1.6-litre VGT CRDi engine also available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.
The price for Creta starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs and goes all the way up to Rs 14.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi)
