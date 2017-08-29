Hyundai Creta Facelift (ix25) Unveiled at Chengdu Auto Show in China

Hyundai has unveiled facelift version of its compact SUV, known as ix25 in China, at the Chengdu International Auto Show. Along with the facelift, the car also gets minor cosmetic updates in the exteriors with some newly added features. The new Hyundai ix25 facelift gets a new larger redesigned radiator grille. At the front, the car also gets a horizontal oriented chrome lined fog lamps with a new front bumper with redone midsection. It also gets restyled LED DRLs. At the rear, the SUV gets redesigned bumper with twin exhaust pipes. The car also gets three-element LED tail lights.Inside the cabin, the car gets dual tone interiors with a touchscreen unit, six airbags, ABS with EBD and keyless entry with push button start. The 2017 Hyundai ix25 will be available with two powertrain options 1.6-litre Gamma and 1.4-litre T-GDi Kappa petrol engine. The 1.6-litre Gamma engine produces 122 hp and 150 Nm of peak torque and 1.4-litre Kappa engine churns out 138 hp and 242 Nm of torque. The 1.6-litre engine is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, while the 1.4-litre engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car also gets 3 driving modes – Comfort, Eco and Sport.The 2018 Hyundai Creta could receive similar updates when launched in India next year.