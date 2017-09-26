Hyundai Creta Sport Edition Unveiled in Brazil, Will it Come to India?

New Hyundai Creta Sport from the back. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Brazil)

New Hyundai Creta Sport from the back. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Brazil)

Hyundai has had great success with their compact SUV Creta in the Indian market as well as the Brazillian market. Now, the Korean automaker has unveiled the Creta Sport edition in Brazil which takes a sportier approach to the overall styling, giving it an aggressive stance.The Hyundai Creta Sport gets several touches on the exterior as well as the interiors. On the outside, the car gets several black accents throughout the body with the blacked-out grille and a gloss-black skid plate. The outside rearview mirrors and the new 17-inch wheels also get blacked out, adding more to the sportier feel of the car. The black accents continue at the back as well. The Creta Sport gets a sporty spoiler, a shark fin antenna, skid plate and roof rails – all of which, you guessed it, is in a black finish.Inside the Creta Sport, the cabin carries a dark theme. The SUV gets black leather seats with black headliner. All of this is offered along with the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other changes inside the car include a blacked-out treatment of all the accents which are generally given a brushed aluminium finish, like the casings around the AC vents, around the gear lever and even on the steering wheel. The only part which carries over the chrome treatment, like the other variants of the Creta, are the door handles.The Brazillian Hyundai Creta Sport continues to be powered by the same engine with the same state of tune. As of now, there are no announcements made by the company on whether this variant will come to India anytime soon, but it will make for an interesting variant if ever it does. Watch this space for updates.