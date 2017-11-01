Hyundai Creta Updated, Gets New Colour Option and Refreshed Interiors

Hyundai India has silently rolled out a new exterior colour of its one of the most selling compact SUV Creta. Along with the new Earth Brown colour, the company has also updated the interior trim. With the launch of the new colour option, Hyundai has also removed the Red Passion with Phantom Black dual-tone option. Pearl Beige colour has also been discontinued as well.The new Earth Brown exterior colour is available in both single tone and dual tone options. The SX+ dual tone trim now gets a Luxure Brown interior colour pack. The package includes Beige colour seats with contrast stitching and brown inserts. It also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel with contrast stitching and gear knob with brown accents.Apart from the cosmetic changes, the Hyundai Creta doesn’t get any upgrades. It will still be available in three engine choices- 1.6-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine that delivers 128ps mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission alongside a 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivering 90ps of power. The petrol engine is powered by 1.6-litre Dual VTVT engine delivering 123ps of power offering a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.