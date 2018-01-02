Hyundai Develops Panoramic Sunroof Airbag For Rollover Accident [Video]

We have reached a point where cars are already full of airbags and 8/9 airbags are a regular affair. One might think that there is no scope of in-cabin airbags, but Hyundai’s new overhead panoramic sunroof breaks the notion. Hyundai has introduced a first of its kind airbag for panoramic sunroof, which is a patented technology of the South-Korean manufacturer.Hyundai’s part supplier company Hyundai Mobis have pioneered a sunroof airbag, which is the only of its kind airbag and no other company offers such an airbag. Hyundai says that panoramic sunroofs are becoming standard in new cars and in case of a rollover accident, passengers' heads and limbs could end up going through the big glass opening, leading to serious injury.The new airbag will deploy only when a rollover is detected. The airbag will inflate from the back of the sunroof toward the front in 0.08 seconds and will go off regardless of whether the sunroof is open or closed. Hyundai claims that the airbag reduced life-threatening injuries during testing.Given the cost attached to the technology, we think Hyundai will add this airbag to the premium Genesis cars.