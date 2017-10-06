Hyundai Elite i20 Modified, Takes Inspiration From Ford Mustang
An independent modifier has taken the Hyundai Elite i20 and given it a Ford Mustang inspired fascia with sporty body cladding.
Modified Hyundai Elite i20 with Ford Mustang fascia. (Image: Caddy Crewz Autozone)
Before Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno in India, there was only one premium hatchback, which people looked forward to buying - the Elite i20. It was indeed a good offering for the Indian market. The car came with a great set of engines, looked good, and had great interiors. But it’s somehow losing its grip given the recent onslaught of premium cars.
One of the ways to keep it relevant in today’s time is to modify the car and make it special. But how far is one willing to go to make the car look different than before. Well, a certain modifier by the name of Caddy Crewz Autozone has expressed his fondness to the Ford Mustang by modifying the Elite i20 with the Mustang fascia.
This modifier didn’t play much with the overall silhouette of the car. What they did alter was the front and the rear of the Elite i20 with a sporty body kit. This means it gets a Ford Mustang inspired trapezoidal cut-out for the grille, large air dampers and air intakes on the either side. The stock headlights have been retained.
On the side is the protrusion of the car’s wheel arches with blacked out car pillars. The alloy wheels also carry a different multi-spoke design than the stock wheels. At the rear is the blacked-out taillamps, and faux slit on either side of the bumper. There are two exhaust tail pipes in the bumper, and a faux diffuser.
Inside the cabin is the after-market audio system by Focal, a sunroof and a sunroof. It is powered by a a stock 1.4-litre Crdi diesel turbocharged unit that makes peak power of 89BHP and peak torque of 220Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Also Watch:
One of the ways to keep it relevant in today’s time is to modify the car and make it special. But how far is one willing to go to make the car look different than before. Well, a certain modifier by the name of Caddy Crewz Autozone has expressed his fondness to the Ford Mustang by modifying the Elite i20 with the Mustang fascia.
This modifier didn’t play much with the overall silhouette of the car. What they did alter was the front and the rear of the Elite i20 with a sporty body kit. This means it gets a Ford Mustang inspired trapezoidal cut-out for the grille, large air dampers and air intakes on the either side. The stock headlights have been retained.
On the side is the protrusion of the car’s wheel arches with blacked out car pillars. The alloy wheels also carry a different multi-spoke design than the stock wheels. At the rear is the blacked-out taillamps, and faux slit on either side of the bumper. There are two exhaust tail pipes in the bumper, and a faux diffuser.
Inside the cabin is the after-market audio system by Focal, a sunroof and a sunroof. It is powered by a a stock 1.4-litre Crdi diesel turbocharged unit that makes peak power of 89BHP and peak torque of 220Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Also Watch:
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Not Haseena Parkar's Son-in-law?
- Hyundai Tucson With 4 Wheel Drive Launched For Rs 25.19 Lakh
- India vs Australia: India's Practice Session Called Off
- Kangana's Sister, Lawyer Hit Back At Hrithik; Intend To File a Police Complaint
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style