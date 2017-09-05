Hyundai i30, i30 Fastback and Kona SUV to Debut at Frankfurt Motor Show

All-New Hyundai i30 N. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor is presenting three public debuts of new vehicles at the 67th International Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai’s first high-performance car i30 N, the i30 Fastback and the KONA SUV.These new models are the latest milestones on Hyundai Motor’s journey to become the number one Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021. The public debut at Frankfurt Motor Show will be a homecoming for the three models: after all, the brand has its European and German headquarters, design, technical and testing centres and its motorsport operations rooted in the region.The i30 N is Hyundai Motor’s first high-performance car under the N line-up inspired by motorsport. The i30 N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine available with two power outputs: the Standard Package engine delivers 250 PS, whereas the Performance Package engine's maximum power is boosted to 275 PS. Both outputs deliver a maximum torque of 353 Nm and reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h. The 250 PS version reaches 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, the 275 PS version in 6.1 seconds.With the i30 Fastback, Hyundai Motor is entering the compact market with a premium, classy, five-door coupé. The i30 Fastback is characterised by its strong stance and sporty, elongated lines. By offering the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance features, the i30 Fastback democratises technology, as do the other members of the i30 range. The powertrain line-up of the i30 Fastback consists of two downsized turbocharged petrol engines carried over from the New Generation Hyundai i30. With the i30 Fastback, Hyundai Motor makes premium design features accessible for everyone.The All-New KONA is a true SUV with a bold and progressive design, premium features, accessible connectivity and latest safety technologies. Hyundai’s KONA offers a sleek, sharp design with full-LED twin headlamps, two-tone roof and a choice of ten distinctive exterior colours. This new SUV combines optional on-demand four-wheel drive, 7DCT and Hyundai’s latest powertrains.