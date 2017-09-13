Hyundai i30 N, i30 Fastback and KONA Debuts at Frankfurt Motor Show

A slew of major motor manufacturers have been presenting their latest new model to behold at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, but Hyundai has really pushed the boat with no less than three new models making their debuts at this year's show. The three models are the all-new i30 N, i30 Fastback and KONA, which were unveiled alongside Hyundai's new-generation 'Smart Stream' powertrain line-up.The i30 N is the first of Hyundai's new high-performance models, the i30 Fastback is an elegant five-door coupe, and the all-new Kona is a striking, subcompact SUV crossover. All three models are part of the company's push towards its stated objective of becoming Europe's number one Asian automotive brand by 2021.Built on the new-generation i30, the motorsport-inspired i30 N is the first model revealed under the company's N performance car banner. It's intended for use as both a road and track car, and its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will be available with 250 and 275 PS power ratings. The most important high-performance features of the i30 N are said to be segment-leading for this first N model, and can be chosen individually depending on the mood of the driver.Hyundai is moving into the compact market with the i30 Fastback, which is a premium, classy, five-door coupe with a strong stance and sporty, elongated lines. The engines are two downsized turbocharged petrol engines carried over from the new-generation Hyundai i30, and the Fastback will also feature Hyundai's latest SmartSense active safety and driving assistance features.Going by current trends, and the latest sales figures, the all-new KONA is probably the one of these three debutants that's likely to generate the most interest from potential buyers. It boasts a bold and progressive SUV design, premium features, accessible connectivity and very latest safety technology and features.Hyundai also announced plans to launch its first ever EV car-sharing program in metropolitan Amsterdam from October of this year. The program will utilize 100 Ioniq electric cars, but for more detailed information we'll have to wait for the inauguration ceremony to be held in Amsterdam on October 5.