Hyundai Inaugurates Industrial Training Collaboration Programme in West Bengal

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on December 26 announced inauguration of its ITI collaboration programme in West Bengal, in partnership with the Ramakrishna Mission ITI at Narendrapur, Kolkata.

As a part of Hyundai’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and contribution to the Government of India’s Skill India initiative, HMIL had recently announced partnership with 25 ITI’s in India. The collaboration with ITI is designed to ensure community development through enhancement of education standards in line with latest technologies.

HMIL as a part of this alliance will offer students specially designed curriculum, training material, car, engine, gear box and other learning aids.

The course content developed by HMIL will form a part of syllabus of institutes 2nd year students enrolled in the Motor Mechanic Vehicle (MMV) programme. It will offer exposure to modern automobile technologies thereby increasing employment opportunities and prospects. In addition, HMIL will also offer students an On Job Training (OJT) at its dealerships adding practical experience to the domain knowledge.

The programme will benefit the ITI in building skillful technicians for the Indian Automotive service industry.

The Hyundai - ITI association comes on the back of a very successful pilot programme launched in 2012 across five locations. Almost 95% of trained graduates from the Skill Development Programme (2012-15) were recruited by Hyundai dealerships in 2016.

Hyundai’s Skill Development Programme has already benefited over 1000 students who studied the course at 25 ITIs across the country in centers such as: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Sangli, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Vizag, Cochin, Sonepat, etc.