Hyundai India Introduces Factory Fitted CNG in Xcent Prime

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today introduced the factory-fitted CNG in ‘Hyundai Xcent Prime’ making it the first among commercial segment sedans.Announcing the introduction of the new variant, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava- Director- Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said: “As a customer centric company we are committed to the growing commercial segment with Xcent Prime becoming the preferred option for our customers. With the addition of factory fitted CNG we are confident of meeting the request of the fleet aggregators for a vehicle in the commercial segment at a very low cost of ownership.”Xcent Prime CNG comes in two trims: T & T+ and offer warranty of 100,000 kms/ 3 years and is specially tuned for CNG compatibility. The factory fitted CNG has many advantages, as the Xcent Prime comes with factory fitted SLF – Speed Limiting Function at no additional cost to end user. Factory fitted CNG will also help ease of registration and financing process besides giving registration tax benefit in select areas. Additionally, the factory-fitted CNG will save time of installation post-delivery making it direct to use.