Hyundai India Registers Record Sales of 6,78,221 Units in 2017

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter, registered record sales in Calendar Year 2017. Hyundai recorded highest-ever domestic sales of 5,27,320 units and a cumulative sales of 6,78,221 units, including exports. This was a jump of 5.4% when compared to the previous year in domestic sales. December month also proved a fruitful month for Hyundai with over 10% growth and 62,899 units sold in a month.Commenting on CY 2017 Performance, Mr. YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Calendar Year 2017 has been an Year of Performance for Hyundai Motor India Surpassing its Business Plan of 2017 registering highest-ever domestic volume of 5,27,320 units, a growth of 5.4% on strong performance of the newly launched Super Sedan Next Gen VERNA along with GRAND i10, ELITE i20 and CRETA. The positive momentum in Urban and Rural retail sales supported with strong After-Sales Service and Low-cost of ownership has gained customer confidence to become most loved and trusted brand in India.”“Hyundai became the most awarded Auto manufacturer by winning prestigious awards for Next Gen VERNA, Best After-Sales Customer Satisfaction, Segment-level APEAL awards and highest ranking in Initial Quality Study in 2017. Hyundai is a lifetime partner in automobile and beyond of its customers and will continue this momentum with strong efforts towards customer delight through unique experiences and a socially responsible corporate” he added.