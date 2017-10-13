Hyundai Joins Hand With Bisimoto For 2017, To Showcase Ioniq Hybrid

Hyundai Ioniq plug-in Electric car. (Image: Hyundai)

For this year's SEMA show, Hyundai and Bisimoto have teamed up on a hyper quick, hyper custom, yet hyper green take on the Ioniq hybrid. The HyperEconiq Ioniq Concept, as it's been dubbed, is as much about using precision engineering to boost efficiency as it is about all-out driving thrills and spills.Bisimoto Engineering has applied hypermiling techniques -- i.e., shaving and cutting metals and alloys to the tightest possible tolerances -- to make the car's hybrid system even more efficient and to absolutely minimize any areas of parts friction where energy can leak."The HyperEconiq Ioniq takes the Ioniq where we always knew it could go, without sacrificing drivability," said Bisi Ezerioha, president, Bisimoto Engineering. "Leveraging the outstanding Ioniq electrified platform and powertrain, we've focused on a variety of technical elements to bring efficiency, aero and design to the highest level."That means as well as working to closer tolerances, the company has developed a new external aerodynamics package including covered rear wheels for cutting wind resistance even further.The wheels are one-piece carbon fiber for ultimate weight saving and are wrapped in tires with a high silica content to cut rolling resistance. Even the brake calipers are aluminum to reduce un-sprung weight.The engine runs a special synthetic oil that minimizes friction, while a new exhaust system increases volumetric efficiency -- i.e., it lets more waste gases escape more quickly so that the next cylinder can complete its combustion more effectively.The finishing touches include a reprogrammed engine management system and lightweight Recaro racing seats, all of which help the concept to a combined fuel economy of over 80mpg in Bisimoto's initial tests.The 2017 SEMA Show opens its doors to the automotive industry and the world's motoring press on October 31 in Las Vegas, Nevada.