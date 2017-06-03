Hyundai Kona Almost Revealed in yet Another Teaser Ahead of World Premiere

Joining a spree of teasers for the all-new Kona compact SUV, Hyundai has dropped yet another teaser, this time revealing the SUV almost completely. The new set of images shows the front and rear profile of the Kona, giving us a glimpse of what the future SUVs from Hyundai may look like.

Hyundai revealed a teaser video for the new Kona only a few days back, which doesn’t reveal quite as much of the Kona details. What it does reveal is the heads-up display in the new Kona – which is the first heads-up display used in a Hyundai product.

Hyundai Kona Crossover rear profile. (Image: Hyundai)

The new teaser images give us a best look yet at the Kona’s split headlights, as well as Hyundai's corporate grille and upper scoop. Then there are the bulging fenders, thick black fender flares, and a deep, sculpted character line running down the side of the car.

The rear of the crossover gets chunky-looking rear reflectors that house the reverse lamps. The rear bumper also looks fairly tough and rugged. Unfortunately, there are no images of the interiors yet, not even spy shots.

Click here to watch the teaser video of Hyundai Kona!

The Hyundai Kona is all-set for the world debut in a coupl of weeks from now. Once revealed, the Kona SUV will lead way to the future Hyundai compact SUVs in terms of the design language.

We have to wait and watch to see if Hyundai will bring the Kona to Indian shores, as they are already selling the Creta SUV. But given the affinity of Indians towards comapact SUV, it would be profitable for Hyundai to do so.

Also Watch: