Hyundai Motor Ties-Up With Pusa Institute of Technology

Press Trust Of India

First published: February 2, 2017, 6:04 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
Hyundai logo (Photo: Reuters)

Hyundai Motor India has tied up with Pusa Institute of Technology to usher in latest automobile technologies in the curriculum in a bid to increase employability and career prospects of students.

As part of the arrangement, the company has opened 'Hyundai Professional Development Centre' at Pusa Institute of Technology, a premier polytechnic institute in the country.

"We are very happy about this association with Pusa Institute of Technology as Hyundai is a responsible corporate citizen and advocates creating a constant resource pool of skilled 'Service Advisors' for the automobile industry," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement. It is the company's duty and responsibility to continue such initiatives to benefit the industry and society, on the whole, he added.

