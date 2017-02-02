Hyundai Motor Ties-Up With Pusa Institute of Technology
Hyundai logo (Photo: Reuters)
Hyundai Motor India has tied up with Pusa Institute of Technology to usher in latest automobile technologies in the curriculum in a bid to increase employability and career prospects of students.
As part of the arrangement, the company has opened 'Hyundai Professional Development Centre' at Pusa Institute of Technology, a premier polytechnic institute in the country.
"We are very happy about this association with Pusa Institute of Technology as Hyundai is a responsible corporate citizen and advocates creating a constant resource pool of skilled 'Service Advisors' for the automobile industry," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement. It is the company's duty and responsibility to continue such initiatives to benefit the industry and society, on the whole, he added.
