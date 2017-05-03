Hyundai Opens Online Car Booking Facility in India

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday said it has opened online booking facility for its range of passenger cars through its corporate and mobile website.

Also Read: Hyundai Sales up 3.57 Percent at 56,368 Units in April

"The online car booking will empower our customers and redefine online car purchase in India by making customers' purchase journey more simpler, faster, convenient yet experiential," Y.K. Koo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Also Read: Hyundai Xcent Facelift: All You Need to Know About the Maruti Suzuki DZire Rival

Don't Miss: