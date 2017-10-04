Hyundai Partners With FIFA U17 World Cup Tournament as the Official Partner

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has announced as an exclusive right to provide transportation of FIFA officials through premium Hyundai cars during the FIFA U17 World Cup Tournament starting October 6, 2017 in India.At an official handover ceremony at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Mr. Y.K. Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL handed over the fleet of premium Hyundai cars to Mr. Martin Nussbaumer, Marketing Operations Group Leader, FIFA and Mr. Javier Ceppi, Tournament Director, Local Organising Committee. The fleet includes 63 premium Hyundai cars including the Next Gen Verna, Tucson, Elite i20 and a few coaches across 6 cities (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kochi, Goa and Guwahati) for the movement of the players and the FIFA management during the mega sports event.Speaking at official cars handover ceremony, Mr. Y K Koo, Managing Director, and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is proud to partner with The FIFA U17 World Cup being hosted for the first time in India. At Hyundai, we understand the passion of the Indian football fans and want to keep the excitement around Hyundai brand alive by engaging with our customers at every point. Football is a game of passion, a game of heart; For every fan, football drives them and as a dynamic automotive brand, HMIL has always been associated globally with diverse sport activities.”The FIFA U-17 World Cup is the Football World Championship for male players under the age of 17 and is held every two years. The tournament was first staged in China in 1985 and most recently held in Chile in 2015, when the competition was won by Nigeria.Hyundai has lined up exclusive engagement activities and merchandise distribution for its customers around FIFA U17 World Cup at its dealerships in the 6 host cities in India.