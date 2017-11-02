Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hyundai Registers 49,588 Units in October 2017

Hyundai did its highest retail of over 50,000 units in a festival month, with a wholesale of 49,588 units on the strength of strong demand for Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2017, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Registers 49,588 Units in October 2017
New 2017 Hyundai Verna. (Image: Hyundai India)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second-largest car manufacturer registered the domestic sales of 49,588 units for the month of October 2017.

Commenting on the October sales Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMIL said, “Hyundai did its highest retail of over 50,000 units in a festival month, with a wholesale of 49,588 units on the strength of strong demand for GRAND i10, ELITE i20 and CRETA. In addition, the Next Gen VERNA received strong customer response with over 20,000 cumulative bookings and 150,00 enquiries, this was further amplified by increased level of customer satisfaction with Hyundai Ranking the ‘Number One position in After Sales Customer Satisfaction’ with the all-time high score of 923 points in J.D.Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (Mass market) Study.”

Also Watch: Interview - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz | Cars18

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

25 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Blast at Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in UP

25 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Blast at Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in UP

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES