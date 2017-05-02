Hyundai Sales up 3.57 Percent at 56,368 Units in April

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 3.57 percent increase in total sales at 56,368 units in April this year.

The company had sold 54,420 units in April 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Posts 19.5 Percent Total Sales Growth in April

Domestic sales were up 5.68 percent at 44,758 units during the month, as against 42,351 units in the year-ago period, the company said. Exports in April stood at 11,610 units, as against 12,069 units during the same month last year, down 3.8 percent.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales & Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said “the company continued its growth momentum on a strong base of last year".

Also Read: Nissan India Posts 39 Percent Sales Growth in April

“The company received a tremendous response for the new compact sedan Xcent, while other brands Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta continued to drive volumes”, he added.

Don't Miss: