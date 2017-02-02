Hyundai Sales Up by 17 Percent in January; Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta Key Volume Driver

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has reported a 17.2 percent rise in total sales at 51,834 units in January compared to 44,230 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, Hyundai's sales grew by 10.5 per cent at 42,017 units last month as compared to 38,016 units in January last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Exports grew by 58 percent to 9,817 units as against 6,214 units in the same month last year.

"Hyundai has shown all model growth of 17.2 percent on account of a good performance by super performer brands Grand i10, Elite i20, Creta and without any new mass model launches," HMIL Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said.

The Union budget will give a boost to the economy especially rural with the focus on infrastructure creating a robust business environment thus helping the auto industry and positively contribute to national GDP.