Hyundai Santa Fe Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Concept to be Unveiled at SEMA Show

For this year's biggest car customization show, Hyundai has confirmed that it is once again joining forces with Rockstar Performance Garage on at least one special show car.It may be a Korean automotive giant but over the last several years, The SEMA show and the Las Vegas Convention Center have become a home from home for Hyundai, with the company bringing more and more custom-built rides every year.In fact, Hyundai has got the SEMA bug so bad that it's expected to bring upwards of seven cars to this year's show, starting with the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Concept.Based on the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport -- a sensible family SUV, it has been completely reimagined as an off-road racer "The concept was specifically designed to withstand the extraordinary demands of Moab off-road terrain," said Nic Ashby, Rockstar Marketing.So the standard wheels, tires, brakes and suspension have all been ditched. It now sits on 17-inch bead-lock wheels wrapped in 35-inch Baja off-road tires. The suspension is a King coil over system, and the underside is fitted with skid plates for protection. There are custom front and rear bumpers, an integrated winch, a portable air tank for refilling tires on the go and a Cascadia tent for camping out on the off-road trail.And while the engine has also been upgraded with a new exhaust system, air intake and intercooler, the block itself remains untouched."Leveraging the outstanding Santa Fe Sport platform and powertrain, we definitely pushed its capabilities to new limits to conquer the pinnacle of challenges at Moab," said Ashby.This year's SEMA show runs from October 31 to November 4.