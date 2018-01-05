Hyundai Ties Up With Aurora Over Level 4 Autonomous Car Development

Hyundai announced Thursday that it is partnering with Aurora, a company specializing in autonomous vehicle technology, to help the South Korean automaker bring driverless Hyundai vehicles to market by as soon as 2021. The collaboration will bring Aurora's self-driving technology into Hyundai vehicles starting with models that will have been custom-developed and launched as part of test programs in specially selected pilot cities. Over a longer period of time, Hyundai and Aurora will work together on the commercialization of self-driving vehicles across the globe.To begin with, the focus of the partnership will be developing hardware and software for automated and autonomous driving, along with the data services needed to make Level 4 autonomy a reality on public roads. Level 4 autonomous vehicles are defined as those capable of operating without human input or oversight under certain select conditions. The overall aim of the collaboration between Hyundai and Aurora is to accelerate the deployment of autonomous driving quickly, broadly and safely.Dr. Woong Chul Yang, Hyundai Motor's Vice Chairman explained, "We know the future of transportation is autonomous, and autonomous driving technology needs to be proven in the real-world to accelerate deployment in a safe and scalable manner. Combining our advanced vehicle technology that embeds the latest safety features with Aurora's leading suite of Level 4 autonomous technology will advance this revolution in mobility with Hyundai in a leadership position."Aurora's founders have been spearheading the effort towards making autonomous driving a reality for the last two decades now, through the building of expert teams and by pioneering modern machine learning techniques that will soon be transforming transportation the world over.This is just the latest move by Hyundai towards bringing driverless vehicles to market. The Korean manufacturer originally began testing autonomous vehicles on American public roads in 2015 after having first been granted a license by the state of Nevada. Last year, at CES 2017, the company moved its development on with trials in urban environments, which demonstrated self-driving technologies to the public with autonomous versions of the Ioniq.Hyundai has also been working on developing a new-generation hydrogen fuel cell model, which is set to make its global debut this month at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.