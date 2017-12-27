Hyundai to Revive Santro Hatchback, Spotted During Pre-Testing Phase

Hyundai India is planning to revive one of its most selling car the Santro with the launch of a new hatchback in 2018, internally known as the Hyundai AH2, the car has been spotted by a Twitter user during the pre-testing phase.Due to heavy camouflage, the exterior details of the new hatchback were hidden. However, the car appears to have a roomy cabin. Reportedly, the new car will be placed between the Eon and Grand i10 and will compete against the giants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago.First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the mights of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014.Santro also helped Hyundai to reach the 1st millionth car in 2007.Any other detail about the car is yet to be revealed by the company but it is expected that Hyundai may reveal its new hatchback at Delhi Auto Expo 2018.