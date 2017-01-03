Hyundai Tucson 2017 Version to Run Up to 560 Km on Full Tank?

Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai)

Hyundai has been working towards making efficient cars that could prove an alternative to conventional fossil fuel-run cars in the near future. One of the results of that approach has been the Tucson fuel cell vehicle which previously boasted a range of up to 426 kilometres on a full tank of hydrogen fuel.

Now, according to Nikkei report, Hyundai is set to unveil the new version of the Tucson fuel cell that would boast 30 percent better mileage, taking the total range to up to almost 560 kilometres on a full tank of hydrogen fuel. This mileage figure would be higher than Tucson's main competitor Toyota Mirai which boasts a range of 502 kilometres.

The report goes on to say that the Korean automaker aims to keep the price at the 60 million won level (around $50,280) so that consumers can buy the SUV for less than 40 million won with the help of government subsidies for environmentally friendly vehicles.

Now, the new Tucson fuel cell version may sound like an ideal car to have in the Indian market, keep in mind that the lack of availability of alternate kinds of fuel negates the possibilities of cars like these to launch here, at least in the near future.