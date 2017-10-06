Hyundai Tucson With 4 Wheel Drive Launched For Rs 25.19 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson 4WD - Rear. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), today introduced the most awaited the 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) system in Tucson enhancing the portfolio of the SUV. The Intellimatic 4WD Tucson offers a perfect combination of a high-performance off-roader SUV along with comfort.Commenting on the introduction of 4WD TUCSON, Mr. Y K Koo, Managing Director, and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are happy to introduce the most awaited 4WD Global SUV – The Tucson is engineered to deliver Excellence with Dynamic Styling, Athletic Performance, Smart Comfort along with Advanced Safety. With the introduction of 4WD TUCSON; we have focused on the localization thus offering competitive pricing for our valued customers. Superior customer experience through innovation is the hallmark of Hyundai Brand DNA. The much-awaited 4WD system is an upgradation to Tucson’s cutting edge technology and will surely raise the excitement in the growing SUV market in India.”The 4WD is offered in 2.0 Diesel AT GLS variant. Bookings of the 4WD Tucson is open and available across all Hyundai dealerships in India.The 4WD System comes with - ‘On Demand 4WD Functioning’ which automatically implements Rear Wheel Traction Control by assessing road conditions & maintain utmost traction on rough, loose or slippery surfaces, improving stability while cornering. When driving in this mode the system determines intelligently that there is a need for 4WD based on the terrain and the engine driving power automatically get distributed to all 4 wheels without the driver’s intervention.The On-demand 4WD Functioning system ensures better Fuel Efficiency as intelligent switching ON/OFF for 4WD system, the performance is optimized and there is low wear & tear of mechanical parts. Tucson 4WD system also offers 4WD Lock mode which helps to activate the 4WD function manually based on user demand, resulting in a torque split of 50:50 between front and rear wheels.Advanced Traction Cornering Control (ATCC) is an integral feature of TUCSON’s 4WD. It helps to transfer torque to the wheels that have the most grip resulting in improved cornering performance.Further, the Tucson AT GL trims in both petrol and diesel have been reinforced with safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Down Hill Brake Control (DBC) & Brake Assist enhancing the safety and driving performance.