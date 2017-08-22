2017 Hyundai Verna Launched, Here's All You Need to Know

The all-new 2017 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the company says that this pricing is applicable only for the first 20,000 customers in India, after which there will be a price revision and the Verna could get more expensive. The model was first unveiled globally in China last year and has been one of the most anticipated models ever since. The new Hyundai Verna gets a host of new features as compared to the outgoing model and according to the South Korean manufacturer, they are looking at sales of about 4,500 units per month and is aiming to deliver about 10,000 units of the Hyundai Verna before Diwali.
Based on the K2 platform, the new Hyundai Verna takes design inspiration from its older sibling – the Hyundai Elantra, which was launched in India last year. The front-end of the car comea with projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, giving the new Verna a bolder look. In terms of what is under the hood, the 2017 Hyundai Verna is powered by a choice of two engine options – a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 123 PS of power and a 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine that punches out 128 PS of power. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, depending on the variant. As per the company, the new drivetrain has been tuned to provide high fuel efficiency.
Here are the live updates from the launch of the Hyundai Verna.
Here is the complete variant-wise pricing of the new 2017 Hyundai Verna.
Variant wise pricing of @HyundaiIndia #NextGenVerna pic.twitter.com/2B2fgkCfst— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) August 22, 2017
.@HyundaiIndia #NextGenVerna also gets cruise control, parking assist system, push button start and rear curtains. pic.twitter.com/gkgk3F0V97— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) August 22, 2017
.@HyundaiIndia #NextGenVerna sports a 7-inch AVN with IPS display. pic.twitter.com/sm5cWdZyny— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) August 22, 2017
.@HyundaiIndia #NextGenVerna gets Hands free smart trunk, Ventilated seats and smart electronic sunroof. pic.twitter.com/6FEeXbzED2— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) August 22, 2017
#NextGenVerna sports Cascading Grille, providing it more powerful stance. pic.twitter.com/ZjpOUNj1Yl— Cars18 (@News_Cars18) August 22, 2017
