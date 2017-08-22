2017 Hyundai Verna Launched, Here's All You Need to Know

The all-new 2017 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the company says that this pricing is applicable only for the first 20,000 customers in India, after which there will be a price revision and the Verna could get more expensive. The model was first unveiled globally in China last year and has been one of the most anticipated models ever since. The new Hyundai Verna gets a host of new features as compared to the outgoing model and according to the South Korean manufacturer, they are looking at sales of about 4,500 units per month and is aiming to deliver about 10,000 units of the Hyundai Verna before Diwali.



Based on the K2 platform, the new Hyundai Verna takes design inspiration from its older sibling – the Hyundai Elantra, which was launched in India last year. The front-end of the car comea with projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, giving the new Verna a bolder look. In terms of what is under the hood, the 2017 Hyundai Verna is powered by a choice of two engine options – a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 123 PS of power and a 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine that punches out 128 PS of power. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, depending on the variant. As per the company, the new drivetrain has been tuned to provide high fuel efficiency.



Here are the live updates from the launch of the Hyundai Verna.





Aug 22, 2017 1:08 pm (IST) The introductory prices are only for the first 20,000 customers. After that, the car's price will increase after a revision.

Aug 22, 2017 1:06 pm (IST) The 2017 Hyundai Verna has been launched at an introductory price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Aug 22, 2017 1:04 pm (IST) The 2017 Hyundai Verna unveiled.

Aug 22, 2017 1:03 pm (IST) The price announcement for the 2017 Hyundai Verna is set to be made soon.

Aug 22, 2017 12:47 pm (IST) The new Hyundai Verna will support 'Auto Link' app which lets you monitor several aspects of the car through the user's smartphone.

Aug 22, 2017 12:46 pm (IST) In terms of service features, the new Verna will come with 3 years Unlimited Kilometre warranty, roadside assistance and three map updates.

Aug 22, 2017 12:42 pm (IST) Dual airbags, ABS and ISOFIX mounts will be offered as standard across all variants of the new Hyundai Verna.

Aug 22, 2017 12:41 pm (IST) The fuel economy claimed by Hyundai for the 2017 Verna is 17.7 km/l for the petrol engine powered variant and 24.75 km/l for diesel engine powered variant.

Aug 22, 2017 12:40 pm (IST) The Hyundai Verna will come in two engine options – a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 123 PS of power and a 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine that punches out 128 PS of power.

Aug 22, 2017 12:39 pm (IST) Hyundai claims that the new Hyundai Verna will have the best in segment NVH levels.

Aug 22, 2017 12:38 pm (IST) The Hyundai Verna's suspension has been tuned as per Indian driving conditions.

Aug 22, 2017 12:36 pm (IST) The design and layout of the interiors of the new Hyundai Verna is driver-centric for easier reach to all the features of the car.

Aug 22, 2017 12:35 pm (IST) The 2017 version of the Hyundai Verna is the fifth generation of the model.

Aug 22, 2017 12:33 pm (IST) The Hyundai Verna is available in 66 countries.across the world and has sold over 8.8 million units globally.

Aug 22, 2017 12:31 pm (IST) The new Hyundai Verna will be available in a choice of seven color options.

Aug 22, 2017 12:31 pm (IST) The 2017 Hyundai Verna gets a 7-inch full-colour touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Aug 22, 2017 12:29 pm (IST) The touchscreen infotainment system, the door handles and the materials used are meant to give a spacious and premium feel to the occupants inside the cabin of the Hyundai Verna.

Aug 22, 2017 12:25 pm (IST) A sense of maturity and style was the primary focus while designing the interiors of the Hyundai Verna.

Aug 22, 2017 12:25 pm (IST) The 2017 Hyundai Verna also gets the Cascading grille layout which has already made its way to India in the likes of the updated Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent facelif, and the Elantra.

Aug 22, 2017 12:23 pm (IST) The projector headlamps and LED DRLs have been shaped like high-end luxury cars.

Aug 22, 2017 12:22 pm (IST) From the side, the Hyundai Verna has a coupe-like profile with the roofline sloping towards the top tip of the boot lid.

Aug 22, 2017 12:20 pm (IST) The Hyundai designers spent a considerable amount of time on the front-end and rear-end look of the new Verna.

Aug 22, 2017 12:20 pm (IST) The new Hyundai Verna gets a bold front grille, sharper headlamps and widely spaced out front air intakes. All meant to give the car a wide and sporty stance.

Aug 22, 2017 12:18 pm (IST) First generation Verna was based on the K1 platform, the new model is based on the K2 platform – which is also shared with its elder sibling - the Hyundai Elantea.