Hyundai Xcent Can Now Be Booked Online at HyBUY

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer launched the second edition of its Unique and Innovative Online Buying Experience - ‘HyBUY’ for XCENT customers. Hyundai earlier launched the HyBuy experience limited to only 300 Elite i20 cars, which they successfully completed in just a few days time.Speaking on the launch of second edition of the ‘HyBUY’ initiative, Mr. Puneet Anand, Sr. General Manager & Group Head – Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “HyBUY is a marketing innovation designed to create buzz on digital platforms and provide an innovative car buying experience to customers. After exciting the customers with ELITE i20 in the first edition of HyBUY, we have now opened HyBUY with our Stylish Family Sedan- The All New XCENT. The first edition has shown a trend of youngsters referring their friends and families to avail the benefit of the HyBUY program. In its second edition, we have opened booking for 400 XCENT customers with exciting offers adding to the customers’ delight this festive season.”Hyundai is a Modern Premium brand with a vision to be a ‘Lifetime Partner in Automobile and Beyond’. HyBUY will give customers an opportunity to avail benefits on their own through simple mechanism of social sharing.