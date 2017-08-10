In Conversation with Puneet Anand, Sr. VP Marketing on the New Hyundai Verna

The launch of the all-new Hyundai Verna is just around the corner and Hyundai is aiming big to take on the giants like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. And they are not wrong in thinking so, as the new Verna offers a new set of more powerful engines, host of new and first-in-segment features and a more sporty and upmarket look. While only the time will tell how well the Verna does, we caught up with Mr. Puneet Anand, Senior Vice President and Group Head, Marketing at Hyundai Motors India Ltd. To talk on the new Hyundai Verna mid-size sedan.P.A. – Having debuted in 2006, the Hyundai Verna has already sold 3.18 lakh units in India. Today we have the 5gen Verna, which is based on the all-new K2 platform. The best thing about this platform is that it gives 3 USPs features to the customers. The Super Body Structure, is one of the strongest with 50% ultra-high tensile steel or (UHSS). Because of this super body structure, what we are able to give to our customers is three important features –1. Super Safety2. Super NVH3. Super HandlingThis makes the new Verna a super sedan.P.A. - I think in terms of the engine, the Verna boasts of best in segment power, both in petrol and diesel. It gets a 1.6-litre Petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine. The diesel engine boasts of 128 PS power, the best in the segment, and the petrol engine boasts of 123 PS output, which is again the segment best.P.A. - Even in terms of features, it has features that are first in the segment, like for the comfort of the people, we have ventilates seats. You can imagine the kind of harsh weather we have in India, both for the driver and co-passenger. Smart trunk is another very innovative feature which has been introduced in the all-new Verna, which helps our customers to be at ease when they are loaded with heavy baggage after shopping.It also gets a new 7” AVN with IPS display, which is best in the segment. Further, it has many features which are first in the segment, best in the segment or new in the segment. We have also premiered the first time world class feature called eco-coating for evaporator to ensure that odour inside the car remains always fresh.So these are some of the investments we have done on Verna almost to a tune of 1040 crores or 160 million dollars, to ensure that the product that we give to our esteemed customers is best in terms of innovations, and is a trend-setter for the products to come. We have realized the mid-size sedan segment is on an increase now and we are confident that with the all new Verna, further excitement will come in the segment and we see customers looking forward to this product.