Independence Day 2017 – Five Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History

Hindustan Motors Ambassador Classic 2800 ISZ. (Image: Stefan Oemisch/Wikimedia)

Mahindra Scorpio SUV 2002. (Imge: Image: Riju K/Flickr)

1998 Honda City sedan. (Image: Image: Team BHP)

It was in 1983 that India got its first indigenously developed vehicle – the Maruti 800, or Maruti Suzuki 800, as it was later called. The hatchback created a disrupt in the market due to its price tag of Rs 43500, making cars in reach of a common man. Until then, cars were thought to be a luxury product only meant for rich people. Similarly, cars like Hindustan Motors, Hyundai Santro etc. all played a prominent role in the Indian automotive scene.As India celebrates its 70 years of Independence, we bring you a list of top 5 cars that changed the course of the Indian Automobile history and will go down in the history books for their contribution to the industry. Here’s our list -There’s no car as powerful as the Maruti 800 in the history of Indian automobiles and by powerful we don’t mean a big engine or output. By powerful, we mean as impactful as the Maruti 800 and due to the obvious reasons. Maruti 800 served for more than 30 years, only to retire in 2005, to make way for the Maruti Suzuki Alto as the brand’s entry level offering. Known as the Suzuki SS in Japan, the car was launched in collaboration between the Japanese automajor Suzuki Motors and Indian Government. Emission norms and increasing pressure from feature rich cars forced Maruti to rethink over the product, and the company discontinued the 800 in metro cities followed by the rest of the India.Long before Maruti came into the light, one car served as the face of Indian automobile industry – the Hindustan Motors Ambassador. Assembled by Hindustan Motors, the Ambassador was the first car to be locally assembled in India and based on the Morris Oxford from U.K. The first model they assembled was the Morris 10 which was sold as the Hindustan 10. Popularly called as the Amby, the big bulky car became a thing of luxury and necessity at the same time. Politicians, film stars and taxi owners, all used to own this car. Amby faced a huge competition from the aforementioned Maruti 800 and its usage was limited to the government transport and taxis by 1990s. In 2014, Hindustan Motors put the production of the Amby to rest and it wouldn't be wrong to say that despite being of British Origins, Amby was more Indian.Hyundai may be the second largest car maker in India right now, but nobody knew that the South Korean automajor will reach such heights in India in so less time. All thanks to the Hyundai Santro, the first tall-boy design hatchback of the country which was first launched in 1997. Known as the Hyundai Atos in Korea, the Santo challenged the mights of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica. The Santro proved a right gamble for Hyundai and the spacious cabin with good engine and handling made the hatchback a hit among urban buyers. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai finally pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014. It would be safe to say that if there’s was any car that could give trouble to Maruti cars, it was the Hyundai Santro.Before we move forward, let us warn you that there can be a lot of disagreement over this car. While the SUVs like Tata Safari and Tata Sierra ignited the quintessential love for the big and buff SUVs, it was Mahindra Scorpio that made the SUV buying a mainstream decision for individuals or families alike. The Scorpio had everything, from being aggressive and bulky looks to low price and spacious interiors. Adding to the credibility to the M&M Scorpio was the fact that it was the first car to be built by M&M, and that too completely in-house, without any help from outside the country. Mahindra Scorpio, along with Tata Safari became the primary choice of politicians, which was another reason for the downfall of HM Ambassador, and they are still being used by politicians in a large number.Last but not the least is the India’s beloved mid-size sedan – the Honda City. The Honda City sedan first made its way to India in 1998 and wasn’t that successful. Although experts say that the City from 1998 was the best City till date, if driveability and the overall design is to be taken into account. That being said, the Honda has updated the City regularly ever since its launch and has become the largest selling premium car in India. In 2013, Honda shifted the City’s platform from Civic to Jazz and added a diesel engine to the line-up. This was the first time Honda offered a diesel engine in the City and that pushed the sales of the car like anything. Honda City was also the first Honda car in India to get a diesel engine and almost all the cars since then has received this 1.5-litre engine.