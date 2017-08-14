Independence Day 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Launch GLC Celebration Edition on 15th August

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of a special GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ to mark the 70th anniversary of India’s Independence. The Mercedes-Benz ‘Celebration Edition’ is an exclusive product as it will be available in limited numbers only. The GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ offers sporty exterior and a plush interior to enhance the car’s dynamic looks. With this launch, Mercedes-Benz India adds yet another exciting paint option in the GLC series in India- the ‘Designo hyacinth red’. The GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ was launched by Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships.Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “We are glad to launch the GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ to commemorate India’s 70th Independence day and also celebrate the SUV’s overwhelming success in the Indian market since its debut, a year ago. We are positive that the ‘Celebration Edition’ will delight the customers who desire to make the best of every ground. With the launch of GLC ‘Celebration Edition’, Mercedes-Benz celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Indian customers.”The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Celebration Edition gets LED logo projector, high gloss black exterior mirror housing, sports pedal, Garmin map pilot and chromed rear trim strip. The sporty front look gets an extra high sheen character through the chromed trim elements. The elements in the air intakes add a distinctive accent for an exclusive look.Speaking about the launch, Roland Folger further added, “GLC has cemented Mercedes-Benz’s strong presence in the luxury SUV segment in India and has emerged as the highest selling SUV in the portfolio. With the launch of the ‘Celebration Edition’, we are confident of remaining the first choice for customers, who desire a sporty and luxury SUV, with class leading performance and uncompromised safety features. We expect the GLC to remain our key volume driver and we are glad that our product strategy has been working well.”The GLC 220 d ‘Celebration Edition’ is priced at Rs. 50.86 lakh and the GLC 300 ‘Celebration Edition’ is priced at Rs. 51.25 lakh (ex-showroom, All India).