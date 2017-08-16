Independence Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in a Range Rover, Ditches BMW 7-Series

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in a black Range Rover is not a very common sight as usually, Prime Minister of India travels in an armoured BMW 7-series but this Independence Day Narendra Modi ditched his Beemer for a Range Rover when he came to deliver his speech at the Red Fort. The incident was quite a surprise for everyone as this was the first instance when PM Narendra Modi used the luxury SUV.The customised BMW 7-series has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official car since he took over in May 2014. As per various reports on the internet, PM’s BMW was right up until the dummy run on 13th August but the reason for the sudden change is still not clarified. The move may be due to some security reasons.The SUV in which Narendra Modi came is a 2010 Range Rover HSE which packs a 5.0-litre, V8 engine. The luxury SUV is manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover which is owned by Indian auto major, Tata Motors.