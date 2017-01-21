Indian Chieftain Dark Horse And Indian Springfield Introduced in Bengaluru

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, has introduced the newest and edgiest members of the Indian Chief range- Indian Springfield and Indian Chieftain Dark Horse in Bengaluru.

Named after the birthplace of Indian Motorcycle, the Springfield offers classic styling blended with modern technology for a purist’s take on both touring comfort and urban versatility.

However, the Chieftain Dark Horse offers a ton of matte black, a flicker of chrome, and a wealth of features to roll as one of the most aggressive American-made V-twin touring bikes on the market.

The two bespoke Indian baggers were unveiled by Mr Pankaj Dubey, CEO & Director, Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd and Country Head & Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt Ltd along with Mr Anil Shankar, President and CEO, Exquisite Moto LLP.

Indian Springfield:

Powered by the Thunder Stroke 111 engine, the Springfield delivers 138.9 Nm @ 2600 rpm of torque to conquer any highway in any weather. Its unique new chassis was designed to handle a wide load range, featuring cartridge forks and an air adjustable rear shock with 11.43 cm of travel for safely transporting up to 241.7 kg.

Touring comfort can be further enhanced with a full line of accessories including a tall and low windshield, heated driver and passenger seats, soft lowers, a 64.3 Litres accessory trunk and heated grips to keep riders comfortable in cool temperatures.

Yet in minutes its quick-release windscreen and saddlebags can be removed creating a classically styled, high performance cruiser. The split seat, featuring a unique stitch and stud pattern, can likewise be trimmed down to create a tight and low solo look, giving the Springfield a truly customizable personality.

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse:

Powered by the Thunder Stroke 111 engine and built upon the same highly lauded chassis and suspension as the Chieftain, the edgy new Chieftain Dark Horse comes from the factory outfitted with a solo seat and short, tinted power windscreen, yet maintains its spacious hard bags, ABS, electronic cruise control, integrated premium audio system and remote key fob with keyless ignition.

To amplify the Dark Horse family attributes, not only are the fenders, fairing, fuel tank and bags blacked out, the iconic Indian Motorcycle headdress, forks, mirrors, handlebars and switch cubes, turn signals, tank console, engine and airbox cover, lower controls, floorboards and taillight housing are also blacked out.