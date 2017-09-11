Indian Motorcycle Initiates Kanyakumari to Kashmir Ride to Promote Girl Child Education

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company flagged off the iconic Kanyakumari to Kashmir (K2K) ride under the ‘Wheels of Change’ initiative focused on the Girl Child Education. To honor the heritage on two wheels, three owners of the ultra-luxury Indian Roadmaster will ride across 12 cities in the country and visit 6 schools to provide educational kits and raise funds for the ‘Girl Child Education’.Anurag Srivastava, Niladri Saha, and Bernard Lazar kick-started the iconic K2K Ride from Bengaluru.Commenting on flag-off of the empowering initiative, Pankaj Dubey, Country Head and Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said, “Education of the Girl Child is paramount and we are grateful to these compassionate riders who are taking up this great social cause. We together want to make a difference and provide the right impetus to this noble cause of educating the girl child. We would like to thank our passionate riders Niladri Saha, Anurag Srivastava and Bernard Lazar, who have taken out time out of their schedules and devote their efforts to the education of little girls across the country.”“It’s a privilege for me to be part of this pan-India ride. Education is an important tool that enables one to participate in a decision that affects their lives. We hope to raise ample funds to support this cause,” said Anurag Srivastava, Indian Roadmaster Owner.Niladri Saha, another Indian Roadmaster Owner said, “We would urge everyone to come out and support this cause and contribute in every way possible. Let’s all get together to ensure education for every Girl Child in India.”Commenting on the association, Bernard Lazar, Indian Roadmaster Owner said, “Riding is my passion and for a noble cause such as this, I’m always willing to show my support for it.”The K2K Ride was born out of the three passionate Indian Motorcycle owner’s love for riding and their unwavering commitment to ensuring primary and high school education for underprivileged girls.Indian Motorcycle extended their support to the three Indian Roadmaster owners and brought in ‘Wheels of Change’ for Rainbow Home, run by Vidyranaya in Kodihalli, which caters to around 76 girl children by rehabilitating their life by providing them with education, food, shelter, and clothing.As a part of the K2K ride, the three riders will be cruising over 12 cities – Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kanyakumari, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ranbir Singh Pura.