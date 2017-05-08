X

1-min read

Indian Motorcycle's Breakfast Ride in Chandigarh

News18.com

Updated: May 8, 2017, 11:52 AM IST
Indian Motorcycle's Breakfast Ride in Chandigarh
A large group of passionate bikers who prowled on the streets of Chandigarh gathered at Indian Motorcycle showroom in Chandigarh at the daybreak, from where they rolled out for the breakfast ride. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)

Indian Motorcycle organised the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) Breakfast ride in Chandigarh on Sunday. A large group of passionate bikers who prowled on the streets of Chandigarh gathered at Indian Motorcycle showroom in Chandigarh at the daybreak, from where they rolled out for the breakfast ride.

The riders rode close to 110 kms through Chandigarh via Mullanpur - Kurali - Ropar - Kiratpur - Anandpur Sahib- Nangal. The IMRG Chandigarh halted at Nangal where they enjoyed the zesty breakfast along with the fellow riders.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 11:23 AM IST
