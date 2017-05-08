X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Indian Motorcycle's Breakfast Ride in Chandigarh
A large group of passionate bikers who prowled on the streets of Chandigarh gathered at Indian Motorcycle showroom in Chandigarh at the daybreak, from where they rolled out for the breakfast ride. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)
Indian Motorcycle organised the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) Breakfast ride in Chandigarh on Sunday. A large group of passionate bikers who prowled on the streets of Chandigarh gathered at Indian Motorcycle showroom in Chandigarh at the daybreak, from where they rolled out for the breakfast ride.
Also Read: List of Top 5 Motorcycles With Highest Mileage in India
The riders rode close to 110 kms through Chandigarh via Mullanpur - Kurali - Ropar - Kiratpur - Anandpur Sahib- Nangal. The IMRG Chandigarh halted at Nangal where they enjoyed the zesty breakfast along with the fellow riders.
Don't Miss:
First Published: May 8, 2017, 11:23 AM IST
Recommended For You
- France Sings Ode to Joy, Macron to be Youngest President
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Priyanka Stuns In A Saree With Hand-Painted Tiger Blouse For UNICEF's Event
- It's Confirmed! 13 Reasons Why to Have a Second Season Next Year
- IPL 2017: SRK Gets Nostalgic After Kolkata Thrash Bangalore