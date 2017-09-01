India’s First McLaren 720S Supercar is Here

India is fast becoming a hub for supercars and exotics and we have seen quite a few of them in the past. From the super-exclusive Ducati Superleggera motorcycle costing more than Rs 1 crores to Lamborghini Aventador SV and the SV Roadster, we have it all in India. Even cars like the Bugatti Veyron, Nissan GT-R and Mercedes-AMG GT-R has made their way to the country, which is otherwise known for its love towards hatchbacks. The Porsches, Ferraris and Rolls-Royce are here too, and the list goes on.But India misses out on one very exotic and beautiful supercar – the McLaren. Ranjit Sundaramurthy, a Bangalore based businessman who also owns supercars like the Ferrari 488 GTB and the Ferrari 458 Italia has recently bought a McLaren 720S from the Middle East.The Memphis Red painted unit is the first in the country and is equipped with the brand’s Performance pack with Carbon Fibre Pack 1 exterior (Hood Air Intakes, Door Mirror Casings, Rear Fender Air Intakes), Meteor Grey Exterior Trim (Front Splitter, Front Air Intakes, Lower Side Air Intakes, Rear Aero Bridge, Rear Bumper Lower, Diffuser) and Satin Graphite window surrounds.The McLaren 720 S also has engine bay ambient lighting, Alcantara & Nappa leather interior, Zircon Silver and Brushed Iridium Brightwork, and Carbon Fibre Primary interior components. It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine that produces massive 720 horsepower and 660 Nm of torque. With a 0-100 kmph run in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 341 kmph, 720S is a truly fast car.This McLaren 720S is an imported Left Hand Drive unit and if you happen to see this unit in and around Bangalore, do keep your cameras handy to click this rare beauty.