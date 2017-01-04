Infiniti QX50 Concept Headed to Detroit Auto Show

Infiniti is set to unveil the QX50 concept at the Detroit Auto Show due to begin newt week.

Expected to rival the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Porsche Macan, the new QX50 is an SUV, with a much more sharper look that the currently on sale QX50 does not have.

As it's a concept, there's little known on the technical front, and the talks are mostly about how it looks.

The design language is called ‘Powerful Elegance’. The interior, when it is unveiled, is expected to be 'driver-centric and passenger-minded'. The dials will get a sportier appeal, according to Top Gear report.

Infiniti has insisted that focus of the QX50 will bend towards the driver, even amidst a prevalent rage over development of autonomous vehicles.

The car's autonomous drive technologies will act more as a co-pilot for the driver, giving them more power rather than putting them on the passenger seat, the Japanese carmaker says. The car will assist the driver on matters of keeping track of surrounding vehicles and navigating stop-start traffic on the highway.

Hence, the QX50 is expected to have a very sophisticated cruise control system that will require lesser input from the driver during slow moving traffic. This is a tech that drifts away from the self-driving path like Audi and Mercedes seem to have taken.

With little information on the QX50, Infiniti has suggested it will powered by a turbo petrol engine, which is a cleaner alternative to diesel engines, used in most SUVs. The engine unit in the QX50 may be 2.0-litre four-cylinder that produces 270bhp.