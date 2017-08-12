Infiniti to Unveil Single-Seater Electric Concept Car At Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
The first images shared by Infiniti are reminiscent of Mercedes' famous Silver Arrows, which dominated the Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit back in the 1950s.
Infiniti has released a first picture of the postwar single-seater concept car prototype it is bringing to Pebble Beach. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Japanese car-manufacturer Infiniti, the top-end branch of the Renault-Nissan alliance, has just released the first picture of a stunning postwar sports single-seater-like concept car, to be shown in advance of the famous Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show in California, late in August.
The style of this prototype -- the name of which is still unknown -- is retro, but its engine is actually a modern and electrical one. Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's vice-president in charge of design, said that the project originated in "a simple thought": what an old race car, hidden deep inside a Japanese barn for decaces, might look like. Engineers then added technology which is currently developed by the manufacturer. This prototype aims at combining tradition and modernity, craftwork and cutting-edge electronics.
At any rate, Infiniti will not be the only car manufacturer to present a new, spectacular concept car during Pebble Beach. BMW and Mercedes are also expected to introduce a roadster and a saloon car, respectively.
The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance begins August 20, 2017.
