Infiniti's Upcoming Concept Teased, to be Revealed at Detroit Motor Show

Lots of manufacturers unveil new models at the major motor shows, and if they don't have new production cars to reveal they'll usually have an intriguing concept of two to attract attention. But when one of the big players in the market teases a concept car that also signifies an entirely new direction for its design philosophy it's definitely worth investigating. Although details are scant at the moment, and we haven't even been given a name, Infiniti has released the most cryptic of teasers to whet appetites ahead of the big reveal in Detroit in January.In some ways, the image we've been treated to is typical Infiniti with long, exaggerated and flowing curves and a recognizable take on the company's current signature grille. Although there's no sign of the overall silhouette of the Infiniti concept, a quote from the company mentions that the car will "take the traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution," which leads us to the shock conclusion that it might not actually be a crossover SUV.A statement from Karim Habib, Infiniti's executive Design Director, also speaks of, "A shift towards smarter, more compact and less intrusive powertrains," so a gas V-8 is unlikely to be under the hood. But being Infiniti, as well as a hybrid or fully electric propulsion system being a possibility, it could even go as far as utilizing a smaller version of the company's much-vaunted variable compression engine.Infiniti has confirmed the new concept will appear at the Detroit Auto Show in January alongside the Prototype 9, which is an open-wheeled electric roadster with retro inspiration first unveiled in August at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California.The new Infiniti concept, whatever it's eventually called, will be on display at the Detroit Auto Show from January 15, 2018.