Interview: GST Makes Business Easier, Says Ducati India MD Sergi Canovas

We speak to Ducati India’s Managing Director Sergi Canovas about the tax reforms, implementation of stricter emission norms, the evolving riding culture in India and the new Ducati SuperSport S.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:October 25, 2017, 7:26 PM IST
Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Ever since the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India, there has been a lot of confusion. This was even more so when it came to the automobile sector in India and one of the reasons for that was the lack of clarity on how cars and motorcycles are differentiated and segmented. That’s not it, what followed was several steps of corrections, suggestions and appeals. While one may think that this may lead to an effect on the sales especially when it comes to luxury cars and motorcycles, and to quite an extent it did, but the effect seems to be wearing out now and things seem to be coming back to normal.

Ducati, the Italian bikemaker, recently launched the SuperSport and SuperSport S motorcycles in India and has been quite active in the past year when it comes to bringing new products to the Indian market. This includes the likes of the Monster 797, Diavel Diesel edition, Multistrada 950 and the SuperSport series.

We got a chance to have a conversation to Ducati India’s Managing Director Sergi Canovas – who took the helm in February 2017 – and spoke about the tax reforms, implementation of stricter emission norms, the evolving riding culture in India and of course, the Ducati SuperSport S.

Here’s how it went.

