In Conversation With Jatin Ahuja, Founder & MD, Big Boy Toyz

Big Boy Toyz, a small showroom situated on the MG Road connecting Delhi to Gurgaon in the capital region of NCR is no less than a tourist attraction in itself. Housing bright colored super expensive, super luxurious and super aspirational supercars – the Big Boy Toyz is one stop destination for automobile enthusiasts. With a modest start in 2009, the company grew bigger and bigger with every passing day and recently, they moved to a swanky showroom on the outskirts of Gurgaon. We got in touch with Mr. Jatin Ahuja, Founder & Managing Director of Big Boy Toys to discuss about luxury cars in India, impact of GST on luxury used car business, and other pertinent topics. Here’s an excerpt from our conversation-Cars18 - How did BBT begin?Jatin Ahuja – BBT begun when I was in 6standard, not really BBT, but the conceptualization of BBT. I always wanted to get into cars and pursue my passion. Purely this is passion converted to profession.Cars18 - What is the idea behind BBT?Jatin Ahuja – People who are passionate about cars, they can definitely enjoy more cars in the same value which they will be spending. If you buy a Ferrari, the depreciation for 1 year would be Rs 1 crore. In that value, we can make sure you can get a Lamborghini or a Ferrari or a Rolls-Royce.Cars18 - How do you see Luxury used car market in India?Jatin Ahuja – Whatever is happening the west has to happen in India. In west, the used car sales is 2 times that of the new cars. In India, it’s 1:1. Luxury used car market is growing at a pace of 25-30% and we see BBT growing at about 40-50% YoY.Cars18 - How do you ensure quality of cars?Jatin Ahuja – Any car in BBT has to fall under 151 check points. The mileage is another important criteria. We don’t sell cars beyond 2014. But something which is very rare, like a Phantom Coupe, you can see a 5-6 year old model.Cars18 - How big is BBT inventory?Jatin Ahuja – Our inventory ranges from 70-75 vehicles to 100 vehicles at any given point of time. It keeps shuffling.Cars18 - Is service of luxury cars a challenge?Jatin Ahuja – Service is the biggest challenge we face. Finally, with Cars18, we want to announce the opening of the BBT exclusive service for customers. With this workshop, everything from the paint to tyres, insurance, everything you can think of, can be availed. So BBT is fully getting into backward and forward integration.Cars18 - What do you drive and what is your dream car?Jatin Ahuja – I drive a Range Rover Autobiography Supercharged and own a Lamborghini too. But my dream car would be a Rolls-Royce Phantom.Cars18 - What cars are hot-selling from BBT?Jatin Ahuja - Utility is what people are more focused for. So cars like Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Range Rover moves very fast.Cars18 - What is your advice for luxury used car buyers?Jatin Ahuja – Prefer not buying car which more than 2 years old. Don’t buy car driver for more than 20000km. And if your running is too high, stick to Japanese vehicles.Cars18 - What is the best car in BBT right now?Jatin Ahuja – The best car in the BBT garage right now is probably the yellow Lamborghini Aventador and the Lamborghini Gallardo Noctis, which is the only car in India, and among the only 3 in Asia, making it a limited-edition model.Cars18 - How GST has affected business?Jatin Ahuja – The biggest challenge right now we are facing is the GST. 48% GST on luxury used cars is unreasonable. We were promised the GST would remain same as the previous position, which varied from 2-14% depending on states. And now it is flat 48%, which is not justified.Cars18 - How much is the total inventory worth?Jatin Ahuja – Rs 100-150 crore is what you have to shell out for the complete inventory.