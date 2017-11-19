Powered by cricketnext logo
1-min read

IOC Sets up India's First Electric Vehicle Charging station

IOC, in collaboration with Ola, launched the country's first electric charging station at one of its petrol-diesel stations in Nagpur, a company statement said.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2017, 8:42 PM IST
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station. (File Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abid)
New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Sunday announced launch of nation's first electric vehicle charging station at a petrol pump in Nagpur.

Nagpur, being the first city to introduce Electric Public Transportation Model in India, has added one more feather to its cap by adding the first electric charging station at IOC's petrol pump in Nagpur.

The statement said: "As India's leading oil refiner and marketer, IOC considers promoting ecological sustainability as part of its core business. Thus, this partnership with Ola is the right step forward as we re-imagine how India will commute in coming years."
