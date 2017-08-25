Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Introduced

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35. (Image: Isuzu)

Isuzu Motors has introduced the New Generation D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 which will officially launch on 1October 2017. The Isuzu New Generation D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is a pick-up truck engineered for extreme off-roading, and is the result of close technical collaboration between two respected off-road and pick-up specialists.Each AT35 is based upon the strong and durable D-Max pick-up vehicle, which is re-engineered by Arctic Trucks, a company with a long and renowned history in Iceland and Scandinavia as a creator of 4x4 vehicles able to take on the most demanding terrains and conditions.The Arctic Trucks AT35 is based on the New Generation D-Max which is equipped with a brand new 1.9 litre turbo diesel engine producing 164PS and 360Nm of torque. Key benefits include a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and a 1 tonne payload, as well as meeting Euro 6 standards without AdBlue making this truck more refined, quieter and economical than the previous model D-Max.The 17MY Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 will be available as a double cab with a choice of manual or automatic transmission. AT35 is based on the New Generation Utah and will have the following equipment: keyless entry & push button start system, 7” multifunction colour touchscreen, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Audio, satellite navigation and a shark fin antenna. Black wheels will be fitted as standard, and silver wheels are available as an option.In addition to the above upgrades, further exclusive Arctic Trucks upgrades have been made to distinguish it from the rest of range such as tinted windows, tailgate damper, Arctic Trucks branded embroidered headrest, carpet mats, door still covers, badges on the instrument panel & door panels.The D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 will be available in; Splash White, Cosmic Black, Obsidian Grey, Venetian Red, Tundra Green, Titanium Silver and Nautilus Blue. The Arctic Trucks AT35 Double Cab Automatic and Manual will be available priced at £37,995 CVOTR. The new model will be available at our 32 specialist Arctic Trucks dealers.