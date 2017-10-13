Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Limited Edition Unveiled, Gets Tougher Looks and Updates

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is undoubtedly a popular car. The company calls it a “lifestyle vehicle” and it is the closest one can get to a true pick-up truck experience in a budget in India. The car is heavily modified and tweaked around with several D-Max V-Cross enthusiasts simply because of the appealing design of this car and the presence that comes along with it.In Laos, though, there is a limited edition offering of the D-Max V-Cross that has been unveiled which pushes the muscular appeal of the car even further. The 4x4 limited edition variant is priced at LAK 359 million (Rs 28.17 lakh).A new dual-tone-finished front bumper guard, refreshed steps on the side and darker roof rails are the key changes on the outside. Inside, the cabin is in an all-black finish and a touchscreen infotainment system that’s compatible with Android and iOS smartphones via an app complete the changes. In terms of features, the Isuzu gets Descent Control, Hill start assist, electronic stability control and traction control system.Powering the car is a 3.0-litre diesel engine that’s capable of delivering 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque. This comes mated to an option of manual or automatic transmission.